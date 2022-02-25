This Is Us season 6 episode 7 spoilers: Rebecca’s big announcement

This Is Us season 6 episode 7 is set to premiere on NBC on March 8, and over the course of “Taboo,” we could learn a lot!

Take, for advantage, what’s happening in the past. We know that there’s been a lot of people clamoring for a while to get some good stuff when it comes to Rebecca and Miguel, and it feels like this could be where some of it happens! The title could be a reference to that. We know from the timeline already that something happens with the two, and then they drift away from each other for a time. However, they reconnect years later, and that’s what brings them to a place where their relationship flourishes and they get married. We’re not sure we will see the latter story play out here, but we could at least get a part of the former.

The newly-released This Is Us season 6 episode 7 synopsis doesn’t focus too much on that, though — instead, it has more to do with present-day Thanksgiving.

03/08/2022 (09:00PM – 10:01PM) (Tuesday) : Rebecca has a big announcement to make at Thanksgiving dinner. TV-PG

So what will Rebecca’s announcement be? This is the big point of curiosity we have entering this episode, as there are a wide array of different things that we have to think about at present. We know that her health and her memories are two of the most important things to her at this point, so it could very well be something in that vein.

What do you think we are going to see from Rebecca moving into This Is Us season 6 episode 7?

