Pieces of Her season 2: Is it renewed or canceled over at Netflix?

Following its big premiere today on Netflix, will there be a Pieces of Her season 2 renewal? Or, are we already at the end of the road here?

The first thing we should say here is that without giving away any major spoilers, the season 1 finale ends in such a way where there are more mysteries to explore. We don’t think this is one of those streaming shows that is pretty open-and-shut and one where producers would have to do backflips in order to get more content on the air. The situation here is a little more fluid and there’s a lot to be still enjoyed.

So when it comes to a season 2, there are a few different things to be considered. First and foremost, there’s the question of how well it performs on the streaming service. If you’re Netflix, the #1 thing that matters here knowing that people are checking out the show from start to finish. They want a lot of people to watch the premiere for sure, but they are mostly invested in how many people choose to check out the finale. That really determines what they think the demand will be for season 2.

As of right now, it’s our hope that we will get some more news on a season 2 at some point before we get to the end of the spring — typically, Netflix takes a few months to gauge numbers and determine from there what they want the future to be. It’s important for them to have confidence that there’s a reason to bring the show back.

When could another season premiere?

More than likely, in 2023 — there’s no set schedule with a streaming show, but we tend to think that it’s important a show like this stays relatively close to being an annual thing.

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, there are other updates coming and of course, we don't want you to miss any of them.

