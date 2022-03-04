Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 5: Will this be biggest one yet?

As we prepare for Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 5 on Starz this coming weekend, we should also prepare for drama like never before. If some current indications are to be believed, this could prove to be the most important episode of the series so far.

When you think about the Power universe in general, episode 5’s tend to be pretty enormous. They serve as a perfect encapsulation of the first batch of episodes, and at times they even lead into a hiatus. We saw this, for example, with Power Book II: Ghost not that long ago.

With this being said, is there going to be a hiatus here? In a post on Twitter this week, actress Paulina Nguyen referred to the episode as a “midseason finale” — yet, we have not seen any evidence that suggests that it’s the last before a break. It may have been written as a midseason finale just in case there was a hiatus — we know from Ghost that this is something Courtney Kemp planned for no matter what.

So ultimately, it doesn’t matter if this weekend is the last episode for a while or not. What does matter is that this could prove to be an action-packed installment and one of the biggest ones we see until a little later in the season. Hopefully, that does not mean that we’re going to be seeing an important character killed off. (Save Liliana at all costs!)

