Outlander season 6 premiere sneak peek: Jamie explains life on the Ridge

In just under 36 hours from the time of this writing, the Outlander season 6 premiere will be available on the Starz app! We’ve been waiting to dive into Fraser’s Ridge for a rather long time, and we absolutely have a lot to talk through here.

For the sake of today’s piece, however, let’s put the focus primarily on the sneak peek below. After all, this feels like a major precursor to a lot of the big-time drama that is going to be coming over the course of the upcoming episodes. Tom Christie and Jamie Fraser have a history together that dates back to their imprisonment; yet, that experience does not mean that they have some sort of shared long-term bond.

This sneak peek seems in part to be about differences of opinion. Tom is by far one of the more pious people to come to the Ridge, and he also fashions himself some sort of religious leader. He bands people together and in doing that, he seems to believe that he’s helping all of them in some shape or form. Is that really the case? A sense of faith can be a unifying cause, and we don’t think that Sam Heughan’s character is necessarily anti-religion. Instead, we just think he’s a practical man who sees the most important purpose for those around him being the establishment of the land. He wants the primary focus to be constructing cabins and making sure everyone is equipped to do so. He also may be worried about certain parts of Christie’s influence spreading.

This is not a story that is going to wrap up early on in the season; expect it to be a long-simmering conflict that could take on a number of different forms over the course of the weeks ahead.

Let the Jamie / Tom Christie tension begin. #Outlander pic.twitter.com/fVTEd7GBck — Outlander Returns SUNDAY! (@Outlander_STARZ) March 4, 2022

