Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 5 episode 10: The tropical storm

Next week’s Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 5 episode 10 is going to be chaotic, and in this instance we mean that in more ways than one. Sure, there’s going to be conflict among some of the roommates and some crazy antics. Yet, there’s also going to be a tropical storm! This is something that you’ve seen teased in a few promos already and now, we’re about the head directly into the center of all of the drama.

Will everyone end up okay? Absolutely. All evidence at the moment suggests so. We tend to think that if there was some sort of larger issue amidst the storm, we’d have heard about it before now. Nonetheless, this could be a scary situation for some of the cast members eventually.

Below, you can check out the full Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 5 episode 10 synopsis with other updates on what lies ahead:

A tropical storm rages; Snooki and Angelina re-enact their famous fight; and the roomies party on a boat that’s also a mansion. Oh, and did we mention the sex therapist?

Based on that alone, it does appear on paper like we’re going to be in for a strange, silly episode — but there will probably be a few serious moments stuffed in here, as well.

The biggest surprise as well is the simple fact that Jersey Shore is still finding a way to entertain and deliver the nostalgia so many years in. That’s not a particularly easy thing to do; typically, shows like this only tend to last a year or two have they have that “nostalgic” label thrown on them. Even the cast members reliving old moments (which seems to be a big story coming up here) remains very much entertaining in its own right.

