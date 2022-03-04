Killing Eve season 4 episode 2 sneak peek: Villanelle, ‘Jesus’ speak

Sunday night marks the arrival of Killing Eve season 4 episode 2 on BBC America — and yes, Villanelle’s version of Jesus is still around.

If you look towards the bottom of this article, you can see a sneak peek (first posted by E! News) of Jodie Comer’s character talking effectively to herself — it’s a debate about change, or at the very least what Jesus means to her. This manifestation of the character claims they come to people in different forms and we think that for Villanelle, she is looking for some way to be saved. We think that she also realizes that she’s the person in most control of her ability to do so.

New Killing Eve video! Take a look below to see some more thoughts on this past episode of the series. After you do that, we suggest that you SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — there will be more reviews coming there and we won’t want you missing them.

One of the things that we’ve seen with Villanelle over the years is that she’s tried to find ways to either justify her actions, or at the very least convince herself that she can be better. She may be trying to do so again. What she does need to realize, however, that there is a difference between telling yourself you’re changing and then actually doing it. She needs to figure out the person she wants to be.

Of course, in saying all of this the sneak peek is funny mostly from a silliness standpoint, whether it be Jesus’ inspirational speech or the way that Villanelle sees herself in the first place. She’s incredibly dangerous, but just in viewing this alone you’re reminded of why she’s been one of the most popular characters on TV the past several years.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Killing Eve right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Killing Eve season 4 episode 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to also stay at the site. This is the best way to make sure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: BBC America.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







