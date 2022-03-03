Where is Cormac Hayes on Grey’s Anatomy? Is Richard Flood leaving?

Where is Cormac Hayes on tonight’s Grey’s Anatomy? Maybe you are wondering that, or maybe you are wondering if Richard Flood has left the show outright.

Well, if you’re coming into this article with questions on either one of these things, let’s just say that you have a lot of catching up to do. While his exit from the series last week was rather abrupt, it still happened. Rather than having to sit around and lie about Owen’s actions or expose what he was doing in secret, the decision Cormac made was to move his family back to Ireland. There, he could find a significant amount of distance from everything that happened in Seattle.

Given the talk about a possible relationship with Meredith and a lot of other story factors, it felt like there needed to be more buildup here. Then again, this is far from the worst overall exit that we’ve seen on the show over the years. (It’s going to have hard to top what ultimately happened with Alex Karev.)

Since the news first broke on Flood’s exit last week there hasn’t been all that much in the way of clarity about it. The actor has yet to release a statement, and nor has anyone on the show directly addressed the reason for the departure. More likely than not, there’s nothing controversial about the change here. This may just be a character the writers ran out of story for, especially since a number of the original plans for him may have changed because of the global health crisis. That upended just about every show out there, but even more so one like this that relies so heavily on real-world headlines for a lot of its stories.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy right now, including more thoughts on the next episode

Are you going to miss Richard Flood as Cormac Hayes on Grey’s Anatomy season 18?

Are you rather sad he is gone? Be sure to be sharing right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are more updates coming and of course, we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







