Big Sky season 2 episode 11 spoilers: Prepare for ‘Do No Harm’

We wish there was some large abundance of information out there about Big Sky season 2 episode 11. Unfortunately, that is not the case. ABC did not release a whole lot of info leading up to tonight’s episode 10, save for of course the title: “Do No Harm.”

Of course, there is a lot that can be extracted from a simple title alone. “Do No Harm” is a phrase that is often associated with the medical profession, as doctors often say it in order to emphasize one of their career goals. Often, they have to treat even those they do not like, mostly because it remains firmly ingrained in who they are as people. There are a number of big challenges that will reveal themselves over the course of this episode, and we’d say to prepare yourself for all of them accordingly.

Also, remember that no matter what happens within this episode, there’s always going to be a complicated number of twists on the other side. There is still a lot of story to be told this season, and to think that we’ve already witnessed a number of significant deaths as it is. Odds are, the tension is going to be ratcheted up yet another level.

