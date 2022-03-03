Legacies season 4 episode 12 spoilers: Hope commands Lizzie!

Next week on Legacies season 4 episode 12, it looks like we’re going to see chaos in every direction. Aurora is still around, Hope is doing her best to control Lizzie, and ultimately, some other characters are trying their best to make sense of the madness.

This is an episode titled “Not All Those Who Wander Are Lost,” and we should go ahead and mention that this is the last one before another hiatus. Why is The CW doing this to us with all of the different breaks? Well, a part of it could be tied to them wanting to avoid competition from the NCAA Tournament. We’ll have more talk on the schedule a little bit later on down the road. For now, let’s go ahead and share the full Legacies season 4 episode 12 synopsis below:

REVEALATIONS – As Aurora (guest star Rebecca Breeds) continues her research, she finds information that could prove very useful. Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) commands Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) to do things, with surprising results ensuing. Alaric (Matthew Davis), Landon (Aria Shahghasemi) and Ted (guest star Ben Geurens) work together to devise how to best use their wishes. The episode was written by Brett Matthews & Mark Ryan Walberg and directed by Michael A. Allowitz (#408). Original airdate 3/10/2022.

We’ll admit that we do still find ourselves missing Josie in the ensemble, but at least her sister is getting a chance to do some compelling stuff almost right away. Hope remains dangerous, and it still feels mysterious where everything is going this season. The #1 thing we wish there was an answer to was whether or not we’re building towards a season 5 — The CW is keeping a tight lid on the future of many of their shows and at the time of this writing, there isn’t a lot of additional news out there.

