Grey’s Anatomy season 18 spoilers: Skylar Astin set for major role

If you loved Skylar Astin on Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, be prepared to see a lot more of him on Grey’s Anatomy very soon!

According to a new report from Variety, the actor is currently set to appear in multiple episodes of the medical drama as Todd Eames. What do we know about him for now? Well, he is described as a “charming and handsome environmental sciences expert who turns up at Grey Sloan Memorial to visit his pregnant sister.” Oh, and as it turns out, Camilla Luddington’s character of Jo is the doctor treating her.

Given the soapy and/or romantic nature of Grey’s Anatomy, we’re sure that it will take almost no time at all for there to be questions as to whether Todd is a love interest for the Jo character, and that in itself could also raise questions about her and Link. We probably don’t have to tell you this, but the Jo – Link storyline so far this season has been polarizing and then some. There are a lot of people out there who feel like they were better off friends, but now that the two have been together physically, it’s hard to really envision them ever going back to what they once were. There’s also the fact that he still has feelings for Amelia, coupled with Jo realizing that she may very well be in love with Link. All of this is messy — very messy.

As for the future of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, the Christmas movie on the Roku Channel was meant to be a one-off; however, they also introduced the possibility of more stories in that world depending on how it performed. Nothing else has been announced for the time being, but we’ll wait and see what the future holds.

