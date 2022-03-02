Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 10 spoilers: Jo confronts her feelings

Tomorrow’s Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 10 is titled “Living in a House Divided,” and we already think that it’s going to be polarizing. How can it not be when a big part of the story is about the relationship between Jo and Link?

We know that recently Camilla Luddington’s character realized that she has real feelings for him, and this could eventually put Link in a difficult position. We know the two just slept together and yet, we also know that he’s still got a lot of love in his heart for Amelia. He’s hurt over her kissing Kai and this could get really messy. There are some high stakes here given that these two have such a close friendship. This is one of the reasons why a lot of people out there didn’t want to see the two together in the first place. There aren’t that many instances of great platonic male/female friendships on TV and there was a hope to preserve that.

Yet, this is where we are now, and also in this upcoming episode we could see some more big stuff for Meredith and Nick. Take a look at the full Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 10 synopsis below:

“Living in a House Divided” – Schmitt must face the Morbidity and Mortality conference. Meanwhile, Meredith convinces Nick to scrub in on a surgery in Seattle, and Jo faces her feelings on a new episode of “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, MARCH 3 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, D) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

For Schmitt, it’s also pretty clear that this is not going to be an easy situation for him. After all, we’re talking here about a guy who just lost a patient. It’s going to weigh quite heavily on him moving forward!

