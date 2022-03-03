Is Law & Order: SVU new tonight on NBC? Are we going to see it together with Organized Crime for the second week in a row? If you expected a lot of good news within this article, we’re more than happy to deliver!

Let’s start off by reminding you that you aren’t just seeing the Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni series on the air tonight; after all, you will also be getting the flagship Law & Order before either of them! The drama is going to begin starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern, and you will see everything from compelling cases to significant adversaries throughout.

Curious to learn more about each individual episode? We want to do our best to help! Go ahead and view the synopses below…

Law & Order season 21 episode 2, “Impossible Dream” – 03/03/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : The COO of a major tech company is found murdered in Central Park. Price and Maroun work to untangle a web of deceit to expose a cunning narcissist.

Law & Order: SVU season 23 episode 14, “Video Killed the Radio Star” – 03/03/2022 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : Benson investigations allegations against a popular radio personality. Rollins goes undercover when a shocking confession leads to another crime. TV-14

Law & Order: Organized Crime season 2 episode 14, “…Wheatley is to Stabler” – 03/03/2022 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : As a rolling blackout cripples the city, Stabler and Bell work to stay a step ahead of Wheatley. Jet and Malachi receive unlikely help. Bernadette gets caught up in Stabler’s mess. TV-14

Of the three episodes, the Organized Crime one could be the most intriguing in that it may very well be the end of the Richard Wheatley story arc. At the very least, Dylan McDermott’s character is not referenced in any upcoming synopsis, and we know that the actor is joining FBI: Most Wanted very soon.

