Yellowjackets season 2: When could it start filming?

In case you didn’t know already, Showtime’s Yellowjackets is one of our favorite new shows in quite some time. After all, it brought SO much incredible stuff to the table! Think in terms of an awesome cast, a great sense of nostalgia, and also a mystery that could go on for some time. Sure, we know that multiple characters survived their time in the wilderness, but it remains relatively unclear what happened to them from start to finish.

A season 2 renewal for the show was confirmed some time ago, and we’ve also heard that it could premiere as early as late 2022. With all of this in mind, doesn’t it make sense to start wondering about production?

Speaking to fans on her Instagram Stories recently, Juliette Lewis (who plays the older version of Natalie) made it clear that filming could start up at some point in July.

Speaking to fans on her Instagram Stories recently, Juliette Lewis (who plays the older version of Natalie) made it clear that filming could start up at some point in July. (Remember that this is a broad estimate, and could very well change.) She also expressed hope that we would see more dimensions to her role moving forward, and even some frustration that much of her character’s season 1 story was “fixated on a guy” (think Travis, who was found dead).

We do imagine that there will be more facets to Natalie moving forward, especially since so many characters are only going to evolve from what we’ve seen so far. The most chilling reveal at the end of the season 1 finale is that Lottie is actually still alive, and it seems as though she’s brought some of her rituals from the wilderness right into the real world. We could be exploring a cult in season 2, alongside a number of other things with varying degrees of darkness attached.

