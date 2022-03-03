Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC alongside Station 19? After such a long hiatus, are we actually going to get some consecutive episodes of these two shows? Just as you would expect, there are a lot of different things to get into here.

So where should we begin? It makes sense to start with the good news from the scheduling point of view: There are more episodes of both of these series on the air tonight. There is no plan for a significant crossover and instead, you’re just going to get a chance to see some big stuff to happen within each world. You’ll see Ben try to secure custody for Baby Pru, while other members of Station 19 work to honor Dean the best way they can. Meanwhile, over on Grey’s Anatomy both Schmitt and Jo will have to face the consequences of their actions in some rather surprising ways.

To get a few more details on both of these stories, go ahead and look at the synopses below.

Station 19 season 5 episode 10, “Searching for the Ghost” – Travis and Theo face danger while responding to an emergency at a haunted house. Ben continues his fight for Baby Pru; Vic opens up to Andy; and Station 19 prepares to welcome patients to the Dean Miller Memorial Clinic on a new episode of “Station 19,” THURSDAY, MARCH 3 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, DL) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 10, “Living in a House Divided” – Schmitt must face the Morbidity and Mortality conference. Meanwhile, Meredith convinces Nick to scrub in on a surgery in Seattle, and Jo faces her feelings on a new episode of “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, MARCH 3 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, D) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Just to make you feel a little more comfortable with things moving forward, rest assured that there are also new episodes coming next week, as well. We’re actually going to get some stability here!

