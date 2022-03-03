Outlander season 6: See Caitriona Balfe’s new Jimmy Kimmel interview!

In just over two days, the Outlander season 6 premiere will be available on the Starz app, and absolutely this is a cause for great excitement. It’s been a long time since the last new episode aired, and there’s clearly a lot of drama and intrigue coming from within the world of the Frasers.

Of course, one of the benefits that does come from the season premiering is a chance to see much of the cast all over the place. There are honestly so many interviews of varying lengths that it’s hard to identify them all, but we had a good time with Caitriona Balfe’s appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week.

Of course, it’s worth noting that there are no enormous season 6 spoilers within this interview (watch below), not that we really expected any in the first place. Typically, these interviews are meant mostly to be lighthearted fun catered to average TV viewers — they are not designed for superfans who have watched the majority of the show’s episodes.

Nonetheless, there are a few fun things about this discussion as Caitriona talks about the show’s fandom, while also her recent experience at the SAG Awards for Belfast. This is one of the reasons why Balfe’s schedule has been so insane the past few months — not only has she been involved in Outlander press, but she’s also in the awards circuit for the Kenneth Branagh film. To top all of this off, there’s going to be a LOT of work to be done on season 7 over the course of the next several months. This is one of the most important seasons of the show to date; it is the longest one we’ve seen since the early days of the show and for now, there is no confirmation as to whether or not there will be a season 8.

All we know, at least for the time being, is that there is an Outlander prequel series in the works. You can read more about that over at the link here.

What do you most want to see from Caitriona Balfe moving into Outlander season 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back around to make 100% certain you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







