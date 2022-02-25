Outlander prequel series in development at Starz; what could it be about?

With Outlander season 6 set to premiere on Starz come one week from Sunday, the network is looking ahead to a larger universe.

According to a new report from Deadline, the cable network is currently developing a prequel series to the popular flagship show. Matthew B. Roberts, current showrunner of Outlander itself, is poised to write and executive-produce the new series. Meanwhile, fellow Outlander EPs Maril Davis and Ronald D. Moore are involved behind the scenes.

The idea of a spin-off or prequel to the show has long been discussed, with it feeling last year like things were starting to move along. There aren’t too many specifics as to what the prequel will be about as of yet; there is already some source material out there about a younger Jamie, and Diana Gabaldon is also working on a prequel about Ellen MacKenzie. Personally, we’ve made it clear in the past that we would love to see something more from David Berry as Lord John Grey, but the reality is that there are SO many different parts of this world that could be explored and it all depends on what the producers/writers want to do.

We know that Outlander has been renewed already for a season 7, and we’re also well-aware that this news will probably read the tea leaves and think that this prequel means that season 7 will be the final one. We understand that concern, but nothing has been altogether confirmed on the future of the show as of yet. We’ve said in the past that we’d love there to be a season for every book in Gabaldon’s series, even if that means there are some longer breaks closer to the end. We know that Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe are working on a lot of different things, and technically there’s still more of the series for Diana to write, as well.

