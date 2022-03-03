Snowfall season 5 episode 4 promo: The crackdown

Next week is going to bring Snowfall season 5 episode 4 to FX and in doing so, they will also bring new challenges for one Franklin Saint.

What’s his primary concern moving forward? It may be as simple as the presence of police in the community and the hard crackdown on the drug trade. So much of this stems from the death of Len Bias in the premiere; now that someone who could’ve made millions for rich NBA owners has died, it’s suddenly interpreted as a problem. This is the social commentary that this show is projecting — and now, cops will be tearing up people without regard for their humanity.

So what can Franklin do in order to protect some of his people? In the promo below, you can see him vocalizing some of his concerns to Teddy — but the problem here is that Teddy probably can’t help him. Even if he wanted to do so (and we’re not sure he does), he doesn’t have control over the LAPD. He can’t really do a whole lot to protect Franklin and in his mind, that’s not his concern. He just needs to move protect and get money to do what he thinks is best for Uncle Sam.

This promo also teases a big family gathering for Franklin, one that could carry with it some highs and lows. With Cissy coming back into town from Cuba, there are probably going to be some revelations and conflicts around every corner.

