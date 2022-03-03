This Is Us season 6 episode 8 spoilers: First look at ‘The Guitar Man’

This Is Us season 6 episode 8 carries with it the title of “The Guitar Man,” and it feels already like it will be a Kevin Pearson spotlight.

What’s at the center of this? Justin Hartley’s character trying to show that he’s a good father. It’s funny in a way that taking care of kids has been such a significant part of his life. Remember that his original claim to fame was The Manny — sure, that was more about him being shirtless than taking care of kids, but that was meant to be a part of the premise at first. Now, he’s a father to twins and this leads to him having a lot of other significant issues.

This week, NBC revealed the full This Is Us season 6 episode 8 synopsis — it offers up a little bit of clarity on where things are going from here:

03/15/2022 (09:00PM – 10:01PM) (Tuesday) : Kevin takes the twins to the cabin in hopes of proving himself as a father.

Given that next week’s episode is about Thanksgiving, this story must take place on the other side and Kevin now has an opportunity to spend time with the kids. Just getting them to the cabin will be a challenge on its own, and we recognize that he’s going to be spending a good time on the East Coast as he works in order to ensure that the Pearson family compound is constructed. We know that making this happen is hugely important to him, just like we know that eventually, he makes it happen. We’ve all seen some of the flash-forwards at this point.

