The Good Doctor season 5 spoilers: Antonia Thomas returning as Claire

Back when Antonia Thomas first left The Good Doctor, it was reported that the door was open for a return. however, we didn’t take that much stock in anything that was said back then — this is the sort of stuff we hear the majority of the time with actor departures, and only a small percentage of the time do they actually come back.

Well, here is where we come bearing some good news. According to TVLine, you will see former series regular Thomas back for a couple of episodes as Claire. She made the decision at the end of last season to take a completely different approach for her career away from the St. Bonaventure Hospital, and we know that her exit had a significant long-term impact. She and Shaun were close, and the two went through some similar experiences on their road to being successful physicians.

So how will Claire’s time in Guatemala changed her? Will she be a different person now than she once was? We’re absolutely curious to learn more about that, in addition to whatever is going on in her personal life. In general terms, though, we’re just happy to have a familiar face back on The Good Doctor again, and that the show is back from what was a pretty-long hiatus. Hopefully, there are going to be new episodes for the majority of the weeks ahead this season.

In the present, we know that one of the main focuses for Shaun, Lim, and some of the other doctors will be working to curtail Salen Morrison. Their jobs have changed dramatically since she first came on board, and not exactly in a good way.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Good Doctor right now

What do you want to see when it comes to Antonia Thomas’ big return to The Good Doctor?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back around — there are some other updates ahead and of course, we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







