NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 12: A big step for Kensi, Deeks

NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 12 is set to carry with it the title of “Murmuration.” Do you want to know more about the story? It’s going to be an episode that could finally get Kensi and Deeks to get closer to making their parental goals a reality, and we are more than a little bit excited to see that happen. It’d be especially nice to get to this point, if at all possible, before the end of the season. That would just help to ensure our happiness as a viewer in the event this is the final season.

Want to get a few more details all about what’s coming here? Then we suggest that you check out the full NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 12 synopsis below:

“Murmuration” – The NCIS team investigates an unidentified aircraft that flies into U.S. airspace and crashes into a Navy plane. Also, Deeks and Kensi begin to prepare for their foster inspection, on the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, March 20 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

We’re glad that we’re continuing to get these life updates amidst some of the case-of-the-week stories. It’s something that this show always needs, and what we’d like moving forward this season is that we get at least one of these for each character the rest of the way. That helps in order to ensure there’s proper closure no matter what.

So when could we learn about the future?

Probably over the next month and a half. CBS usually reveals their renewal plans for a lot of their shows prior to their finales, and let’s hope this remains the case for the 2021-22 season.

