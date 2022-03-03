Snowfall season 5 episode 4 spoilers: Is Cissy coming back?

Next week is going to mark Snowfall season 5 episode 4 on FX, and based on what we know already, there’s a lot this episode is taking on. We just saw some big stuff go down with Louie, Jerome, and Skully, and there could be a lot ahead to try and maintain that relationship.

Beyond just that, there is also Franklin trying to do what he can to keep his empire steady, especially in light of Teddy’s return after so much time away. Things are only going to get crazier from here, so be prepared for that accordingly.

So what other developments can you expect to see in the story coming up? We suggest that you take a look at the Snowfall season 5 episode 4 synopsis: “The LAPD’s C.R.A.S.H. Unit raids the projects; Cissy returns from Cuba.”

The big highlight in here to us is going to be the chance to Cissy work her way back into the story. She’ll clearly have a sense of what happened to Alton — or, at the very least, what she thinks happened to Alton. This could set in motion a number of events that run their way through the rest of the season. It already feels like we’re setting the stage for a Teddy vs. Franklin feud moving forward, and this could be the match that ignites things on yet another level.

As for the raid by the LAPD, this does serve as a reminder that the show is looking to replicate history, even some of the ugliest parts. As a viewer, we have to prepare for it all.

