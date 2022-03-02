The Conners season 4 episode 14 video: The shooting & the aftermath

Tonight on ABC, you are going to have an opportunity to see The Conners season 4 episode 14. It’s a big episode, but to merely call it “topical” does not do it proper justice.

The promo below maps out some of what is coming here, as the centerpiece of the story is a shooting the rocks the entire neighborhood. It’s also one that causes the family to be on lockdown within their own home. They’re watching things unfold on their television and it’s difficult; there is a helplessness that comes from it, and we imagine that it will take a considerable amount of time for them to assess how they feel about everything that is going on.

As many of you who are longtime viewers know already, there is nothing about this show that is altogether revolutionary — The Conners is from an era of TV where it was commonplace to have these big, emotional episodes every now and then. They don’t abandon the comedy, but they use it to frame a story that feels real and relatable to a lot of viewers out there. We’d love to be able to sit here and say that no one goes through situations like like the Conners will in this episode, but that’s just not the case. This is unfortunately quite relatable and it’s going to be a hard thing for everyone to get through.

If nothing else, the family can be there for each other. We know that they do not agree about everything under the sun, but this is a show built on a foundation of love. That is going to be there through hard times, and this absolutely qualifies as that and then some.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Conners

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Conners season 4 episode 14?

Are you prepared to see a show like this handle a serious situation? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back around to ensure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

Family is there, through the good and the bad. #TheConners pic.twitter.com/JKxn1yW3Nm — The Conners (@TheConnersABC) March 1, 2022

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







