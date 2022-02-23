The Conners season 4 episode 14 spoilers: The story of a shooting

Before we dive too far into this preview for The Conners season 4 episode 14, we should note that this won’t be an ordinary half-hour of TV. For decades now, sitcoms have chosen to do “very special episodes” where they take on more serious subject matter. These are often challenging and even painful for a lot of viewers, as you are forced to see characters in a rather different context than ever before.

Often, there is meant to be a message at the center of the story, and that will absolutely be the case for “Triggered.” The official season 4 episode 14 synopsis below speaks for itself:

“Triggered” – This special edition of “The Conners” continues the show’s legacy of handling difficult subjects when the family is locked down in their home due to a shooting incident in the neighborhood. Viewer discretion will be advised. This episode of “The Conners” airs MARCH 2 (9:00-9:31 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, LV) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

The photo above is one of the images available for this episode, and it shows a welcome-home party for Louise get almost immediately derailed by the chaos outside. This could be an episode that brings the family together, or at the very least help them to remember some of the things that matter the most to them. Anything can happen in life at just about any moment; this is why it’s so important to be grateful for the things you have while they are there.

While we know there are going to be a number of serious moments throughout this episode, rest assured that there will still be laughs. The producers and writers of The Conners have always made sure that they balance these things out.

