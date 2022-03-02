Legends of Tomorrow season 8: Is it renewed, canceled at The CW?

Following the finale tonight, can you expect to see a Legends of Tomorrow season 8 renewal at The CW? Or, are we at the end of the road for the criminally-underrated superhero show?

There’s a lot that we have to report on today, but let’s start off with where things stand: Nothing has been made official as of yet. That’s a little bit unusual with this show, mostly because more often than not, we know about a renewal far in advance of the finale.

Yet, we do still think there’s a good chance some more episodes will be ordered down the road. The series is actually performing better than season 6 so far, and by a pretty sizable margin in the live ratings. Some of that is due to it being moved into a much more favorable timeslot, and by and large the critical reception here is positive. We’d argue personally that season 7 is the best one we’ve had in the past couple of years, and that feature more of human Gideon has allowed the show to have a little more of a much-needed creative punch.

The reason why it’s taking longer to get a renewal for this and many other CW shows is likely due to the reports that are out there about a potential sale of the network itself. We’re likely seeing a situation here where the network is being a little more hesitant to greenlight things that another owner may not want; it’s just complicated. While we’re hopeful more episodes will be coming, this situation makes it far more confusing than it’s ever been in the past with any show across the board. Even The Flash has not technically bee renewed yet, even though it’s almost a sure thing thanks to Grant Gustin signing a new deal.

