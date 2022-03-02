The Amazing Race season 34: Is it renewed, canceled at CBS?

Following the two-hour finale on CBS tonight, are you going to see The Amazing Race season 34 happen? Or, are we in a place right now where we’re at the end of the road for the show?

The first thing that we should do here before diving into anything deep is give the producers a round of applause for even finishing season 33. We’ll admit that a year after filming was delayed, we honestly thought it wasn’t going to be finished. As a matter of fact, we thought that the show would probably not be back filming until at some point later this year. The fact that they were able to resume production and safely is a fantastic feat.

Of course, none of this is an indication that we will get more of the race anytime soon. It’s one thing to resume production of a show you’ve already ordered; it’s another altogether to order more when the world still has its fair share of danger. On one level, you can argue that the number of virus cases is decreasing, at least in the US, and that vaccines are readily available. However, not every country is open and even if they were, you are probably limited when it comes to possible destinations.

Do we think that a season 34 is eventually going to happen? Certainly, but maybe not in the immediate future. The numbers for this season were still decent enough — a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic is a drop of only 13% from season 32, which isn’t bad when you consider the long layoff and also the fact that this season aired opposite the Olympics for a good chunk of the time. Our hope is that we could see more of the Race at some point in 2023, but the ball will be in CBS’ court to figure that out.

