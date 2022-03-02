The Walking Dead season 11 spoilers: Is Negan returning soon?

One of the things that should be clear about The Walking Dead so many seasons in is that people have a tendency to come and go. We’ll see a character for a while, only for them to disappear and then resurface later. Maggie is a great example of that, and we’ve seen it with other people for years on end.

So what’s going to happen now with Negan? It may be fair to assume that he won’t be around in the immediate future after he splintered off last month; yet, there’s not exactly time for him to be gone forever! Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s character is still a main part of the series, and we will be able to see him down the road — it’s just a matter of when. Speaking to TVLine, here is what showrunner Angela Kang had to say on the subject:

“It is safe to say we have not seen the last of Negan … [His exit was] not meant to be a cliffhanger, like, ‘Has he left the show?’ It’s more a cliffhanger of, ‘Where will we see him next?’”

If we had to guess, we think we’d see him before season 11B comes to a close. His whereabouts could serve as a great cliffhanger for the final episodes of the series, and could even help to catapult the show off in a new direction.

As of right now, we’re absolutely in the midst of the Commonwealth arc. This is clearly a comic story that the show wanted to tell before it wrapped up. The final episodes could have echoes of that, but also go off in a completely different direction. Because the show has changed so much from Robert Kirkman’s source material over the years, we don’t exactly think the series finale here is going to look all that similar to what was there in the comics.

