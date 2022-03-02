Euphoria season 3 premiere date: Is it really not coming until 2024?

Even though we just finished watching season 2 a few days ago, that’s not stopping us from looking to Euphoria season 3!

In particular, we want to have a conversation about premiere dates, and a massive rumor that is going around on social media that the show won’t be back until 2024. There are a lot of people reporting this as fact and yet, HBO has not said anything as of yet.

So what’s the source then? It comes down to series star and executive producer Zendaya. Many fans have noted that she liked a tweet recently saying that we’d have to wait until 2024 to see more new episodes. We should note that we’re still a long ways away from 2024 and with that in mind, things could still change. Nonetheless, it certainly means something that the public face of the show is suggesting that season 3 is two years away. The network wouldn’t, of course, say anything like this so far in advance.

As for why we could be facing such a long wait, there are some simple explanations for it. Take, for starters, the fact that Zendaya has such a busy schedule with other film projects coming up. We also know that some other cast members are lining up a few other things as well. Then, there’s the fact that a show like this takes a good while to write. Sam Levinson is the main creative voice behind the scenes here — he’s not relying on a full room of writers or a lot of other directors like some other shows.

At the moment, not much is confirmed as to whether season 3 will be the final one; we’re hoping to have more on that before the show returns.

