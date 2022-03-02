NCIS season 19 spoilers: Will Joe Spano be back again as Fornell?

We know that Joe Spano has appeared already on NCIS season 19, but aren’t we due for another appearance? Isn’t there a good opportunity to see him again?

Well, rest assured that there is another opportunity to see Tobias Fornell before the story comes to a close this season. It’s just a matter of when.

Speaking via TVLine, star Brian Dietzen (who co-wrote this past episode) confirmed that you will get a chance to see another Fornell appearance this season. Yet, there are questions that come with this about what this particular appearance will look like. Are we going to get a chance to see him without Gibbs? That would be strange given their longtime history together, but we’ve also had it established already that Fornell and Parker have some familiarity with one another, as well. That makes a reasonable amount of sense, given the fact that both of these guys spent a significant number of years at the FBI.

For those wondering, Dietzen also noted that you will have a chance to see more of David McCallum as Ducky before the end of the season. We assumed that this would happen at some point, mostly because he’s an essential part of the show and the writers have been good at sprinkling in appearances here and there.

What do you most want to see from Joe Spano as Fornell on NCIS season 19 moving forward?

Will it be weird to you seeing the character without Gibbs? Be sure to share right away in the comments! There are some other updates coming, as well, that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

