Blue Bloods season 12 episode 15 spoilers: Jamie’s unusual challenge

If you are curious to learn more about Blue Bloods season 12 episode 15, it begins with noting this: The challenges for the Reagans are not always case-related. Sometimes, it comes down to some day-to-day aspects of their job.

In “Where We Stand,” it looks like we are going to see that for Jamie Reagan more so than anyone. While he has been a Sergeant for a while, he’s still learning various aspects of being a “boss.” A part of that comes down to knowing how to lead, and also what to say to the officers under you. He’s also got the added scrutiny of being the boss of his own wife Eddie on the job, and he has to do a lot of compartmentalizing day in and day out.

So what makes this particular workplace challenge a little different? The Blue Bloods season 12 episode 15 synopsis below gives you a better sense of it:

“Where We Stand” – Frank contends with public outcry to defund the NYPD School Safety Division, after a physical altercation between a school officer and a student goes viral. Also, Danny and Baez help a father track down his missing ex-wife and daughter; Erin and Anthony deal with the aftermath of the surprise release of a serial criminal; and Jamie is unsure of how to navigate inappropriate conversation among his officers in the precinct, on the CBS Original series BLUE BLOODS, Friday, March 4 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Of course, there are a number of other stories in here that are intriguing in their own way but for us, what’s going on with Erin and Anthony is near the top. What can you do in this situation? If they’re released as a result of the system, you can’t just drum-up charges to get them back behind bars.

