FBI Most Wanted season 3: When is Julian McMahon’s final episode?

When is Julian McMahon’s final episode of FBI: Most Wanted season 3 going to be? As it turns out, it may be coming sooner than you’d think.

There is ultimately no new episode of the series tonight, with the reasoning for that being rather simple: The State of the Union is on the air! Year in and year out, this is the sort of thing that just dominates in terms of TV time. The show will come back on Tuesday, March 8, and that just so happens to be when you can say goodbye to Jess LaCroix. The synopsis below gives you more of a sense of what’s coming:

“Shattered” – The team pursues an abusive man on the war path to find his ex-girlfriend, who is trying to escape him for good. Also, Jess and Sarah make plans to take their dream vacation together, on the CBS Original series, FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, March 8 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. This marks series star Julian McMahon’s final episode.

There are so many things that are strange about this departure. For starters, we’re not even three full seasons into the show! We see leads depart here and there, but rarely does it happen so soon after the start. (This is what makes this rather different from NCIS star Mark Harmon, who departed after nineteen years on the job.) Meanwhile, it’s also weird to have it happen right in the middle of a season. We know that Dylan McDermott is coming on board and could theoretically become the replacement, but it’s a sudden transition for a show like this to have to make.

