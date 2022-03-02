The Kings of Napa season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at OWN?

Following the big finale tonight, will The Kings of Napa season 2 happen over at OWN? Or, is it more likely we see the show canceled? There are, of course, a few different topics to dive into here.

So what’s the best place to begin? With the facts — for now, the network has yet to confirm anything for the series, but there may still be a cause for optimism. OWN tends to be fairly faithful to their programming, and they also invest time and energy to making sure people get invested in the stories and the characters. It certainly helps that there remains interest creatively in keeping things going.

In a new interview with TVLine following tonight’s season 1 finale, show creator Janine Sherman Barrois expressed optimism when talking about the long-term future of the program:

I think we have a really good chance. Once people see the show, they become addicted. So it’s really about widening that pool of viewership [going forward]. The more you get to know the family, the more you get pulled in.

Ultimately, our hope here is that nobody takes too long to figure things out here, mostly because there is no reason for them to do that. This is a show that already has a dedicated following and the quicker more episodes are ordered, the more confidence viewers can have. The best thing that can happen over the next few months is people recommending the show to their friends and family. Remember that there were some competitive challenges during season 1, including heavy competition from the Olympics for much of the time. Also, viewers just aren’t anywhere near as aware of some shows on cable anymore, given that more and more people are gradually flocking over to streaming services instead.

