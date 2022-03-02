Is New Amsterdam new tonight on NBC? Are we going to continue on everything that we saw on this past episode of the show?

We know that there is a LOT of drama ahead for Max Goodwin and the rest of the core cast, with a lot of it starting with how he can oust Dr. Fuentes. He’s taken a new role at a clinic that can help him reach the board, and he’s bringing over some trusted names with him. Can they trust that he’ll stick around in the long-term? That is where things get complicated. We think that everyone understands that Max wants to chase his joy and be with the woman that he loves, but there are other careers on the line here! It’s why the situation could become tenuous whenever he does decide to take off overseas again.

Unfortunately, you’re going to be waiting for a long time to see this next chapter of the story play out. There is no new episode tonight due to the State of the Union and as the promo below confirms, there is no new episode until April. This is a long time to wait, but our hope is that when the show’s back, there will be new episodes every week until the finale.

One thing that we are absolutely excited about based on the promo is a potential Max/Helen engagement. It definitely seems like he’s getting ready to propose and, at least for now, we’re hopeful that she is going to say yes. Of course, that does raise a number of other questions, including where they will live and if we can actually get the full cast of the show together in one place again.

Hopefully, even more news on the next episode will come out in a few weeks.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on New Amsterdam right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to New Amsterdam season 4 episode 16?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







