The Blacklist season 9 episode 12 spoilers: First look at ‘The Chairman’

We’re going to be waiting a little while to see The Blacklist season 9 episode 12 arrive on NBC. At the time of this writing, the plan seems to be to launch it on Friday, March 18. Nonetheless, this appears to be a particularly interesting episode for a number of different reasons.

Take, for starters, the title in “The Chairman,” which brings to mind money-hungry corporate heads desperate to do whatever to get ahead. We’re going to see what looks to be almost an evil stock-market within this episode, and there’s probably room for some topical context mixed in here.

Oh, and did we mention that we’re going to be diving a little further into Cooper and the blackmailer? That’s been a big part of the season so far, and it looks like there could be a little bit of payoff coming over the course of this hour. For more, be sure to check out the full The Blacklist season 9 episode 12 synopsis below:

03/18/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Friday) : The Task Force pursues their latest target, the Chairman, who operates a dark web stock market trading shares of criminal organizations. Red takes extreme measures to locate a tracking device, which sends Ressler into a spiral. Cooper makes contact with his blackmailer. TV-14

This synopsis gives us some hope that The Blacklist is going to resolve at least the Cooper story before the end of the season, which we 100% welcome since they are absolutely taking their time with a number of other stories elsewhere. Take, for example, what really happened the night of Liz’s death! We may not learn the truth there until the end of the season.

