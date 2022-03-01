Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 5: Is Vic, Walter conflict ahead?

This weekend will mark the arrival of Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 5 on Starz, and we tend to think one of the cornerstones of it is going to be conflict — and that could come in a wide array of different forms.

Take, for example, conflict between the show’s different drug kingdoms, whether it by the CBI or the Flynn family. Ironically, there’s plenty of dissension within the ranks of the Flynns, as well. We know that Vic is trying to establish himself as his own guy, separate from his father. Meanwhile, we’ve got Claudia doing what she can with Mai and Dahlia as she tries to ensure she starts her own trade.

For the sake of this article, though, we want to view things through a relationship lens, given that one of the things that could push Vic away from his father’s business has nothing to do with the product at all. Instead, it could be the love he has for Gloria. There is clearly something there, really to the point where they’ve got their dream home drawn up on a napkin. However, Walter is a bigot who has no interest seeing his son with Gloria, to the point that he tells her to her face in the promo for episode 5 that it’s not going to happen. We also see Walter slapping his son at one point, and there is a good chance that this is somehow tied to the Gloria situation.

While we don’t think we’re going to see the Flynn family fall apart just yet, the seeds are clearly being sewn; don’t be shocked if things erupt in all directions by the time we get to the end of the season.

How do you think things are going to escalate between Vic and Walter Flynn on Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 5?

