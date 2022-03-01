The Bachelor episode 8: Serene eliminated at Hometown Dates

Tonight’s The Bachelor episode 8 featured Clayton’s hometown dates, and of course someone had to be sent home at the end. Gabby, Serene, Susie, and Rachel entered the episode all on relatively-level footing; there’s been somewhat of an opinion that Rachel is the frontrunner, but it’s never felt like she had it in the bag.

Hey, remember that one episode ago Sarah thought she had this on lock — and now she’s gone.

Speaking of people who are gone, tonight did mark the end of the road for Serene, who was sent out over Rachel, who received the very last rose. The hardest part about watching this exit is that you could almost see it in Serene’s eyes when it was down to her and Rachel: She realized she was probably going to get her heart broken.

Serene does leave with a number of fans rooting for her future, but from a storytelling standpoint, every single thing about this episode felt by the numbers. There was no inherent drama behind her exit; she was only sent out because he had “stronger connections elsewhere.” Serene is afraid that she’s closing back up now and she won’t let anyone else in.

Is there going to be a chance to see Serene again on this show? Well, it goes without saying that she’s going to be a part of The Women Tell All when that airs. Also, we wouldn’t be shocked if she turns up on another iteration of this franchise — provided, of course, that she wants to do that.

As for the final three, they will move forward — and also face one of the biggest overnight date messes of all time.

What did you think about Clayton eliminating Serene at the end of The Bachelor episode 8?

Did he make the wrong decision in your mind? Let us know below! Also, stay at the site; there are more updates ahead and we don’t want you to miss out. (Photo: ABC.)

