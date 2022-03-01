The Bachelor episode 9 spoilers: The Women Tell All + Overnight Dates!

Want to get a little more news on The Bachelor episode 9 and beyond? We feel like it can be summed up with one word: Chaos. We’ve got Overnight Dates ahead, and there’s already been a lot said about these already. This is where Clayton seemingly admits to being intimate with multiple women, and where everything hits the fan.

Oh, and we should note that there are two episodes airing next week — so you’re going to get a lot of drama from Bachelor Nation!

If you believe some of the current reporting that is out there, it doesn’t appear as though this season is 100% over as of yet. Clayton still may not know who he’s going to end up with! He may not end up with anyone, since this is a two-way street and there could be some hearts broken here.

As we get to the Overnight Dates and some of the infamous confessions that are made there, we do have another part of the season to look forward to: The Women Tell All. A ton of the women from Clayton’s season will come back and some could have some pretty harsh things to say. There’s a lot of blowback out there about him keeping Shanae for so long, and we still feel like there’s more to Sarah’s exit than we know.

Ironically, the majority of the promo for the Women Tell All (featured at the end of tonight’s episode) was geared around Shanae — and yes, that is frustrating. She’s easily the most controversial villain of the season, and we hardly expect she will be on some redemption tour.

