All American season 4 episode 10 spoilers: College football chaos

Next week on All American season 4 episode 10, we’re going to be moving into yet another big part of Spencer’s life — and it’s going to be a big challenge. We’re talking here about the character diving into college football, a world that is both similar and different from what he has experienced before.

For a few more details now on what’s to come, we suggest that you read the full All American season 4 episode 10 synopsis below:

NOT EVERYTHING IS EASY – With summer ending and their college football careers beginning, Spencer (Daniel Ezra) tries to adjust to more than his brutal workout schedule. Olivia (Samantha Logan) is excited for her new job, but it isn’t what she anticipated. Patience (Chelsea Tavares) asks Layla (Greta Onieogou) for help with Coop (Bre-Z) in getting her motivated, but their plan doesn’t go as expected. Asher (Cody Christian) runs into someone from his past and learns what has really been going on. Meanwhile, Grace (Karimah Westbrook) joins the search committee for a new a principal and has someone in mind for the job. Christine Swanson directed the episode written by John A. Norris (#410). Original airdate 3/7/2022.

So much of this episode could show the hypocrisy behind the whole phrase “student athlete.” Someone like Spencer is counted on to generate a great deal of money for the university, while at the same time go and play for his education. Yet, his sport is so time-consuming that it lives very little time for learning, and the prospect of tackling both of these things at once is incredibly difficult. This is going to be a huge transition for him and, more than likely, it could change him. We also hope that it gives clarity on whatever he wants the future to be.

