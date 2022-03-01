The Good Doctor season 5 episode 9 spoilers: Prepare for ‘Yippee Ki-Yay’

Following tonight’s big return on ABC, do you want to learn a little bit more about The Good Doctor season 5 episode 9?

We should start off this preview with a reminder that yes, Salen is still going to be at the St. Bonaventure Hospital. There may not be a ton of people who want her there anymore, but she’s got money and power and those go a long way. There is also the romantic entanglement that she has with Dr. Andrews, and that is going to be some of his driving force for this particular episode.

The title here is “Yippee Ki-Yay,” which mostly just makes us think of Die Hard. Check out the full season 5 episode 9 synopsis below with some more information.

“Yippee Ki-Yay” – In an effort to please Salen (Rachel Bay Jones), Andrews takes on a high-profile case and assigns Shaun and Allen to help perform a risky surgery to restore the voice of a famous pop star. In addition, Reznick and Park treat a man whose 17-year-old son, Cody (Mathew Horner), is confined to a wheelchair due to complications related to Kabuki Syndrome on an all-new “The Good Doctor,” MONDAY, MARCH 7 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

In the event you haven’t heard the news already, real-life pop stars Aly Michalka and AJ Michalka are going to be appearing in this episode, and their characters will be roped into this high-profile case. We’re sure that it will be fun for the two of them to work together on-screen as actors; they obviously have recorded a lot of music together as Aly & AJ, but haven’t done as many acting projects together the past few years.

Rest assured, we’re also going to be getting another new episode on March 14 to go along with one next week; hopefully, all of this will help compensate for both the long hiatus and the inevitable break we’re going to be on courtesy of The Bachelor finale.

What do you most want to see on The Good Doctor season 5 episode 9?

