9-1-1: Lone Star season 3 episode 9 spoilers: A look at ‘The Bird’

Next week on 9-1-1: Lone Star season 3 episode 9, you’re going to be seeing an episode titled “The Bird.” As it turns out, this is an episode that will actually be about a bird. (We know this may sound like a go-figure moment, but we almost thought it was about someone flipping someone else the bird going into it.)

So what will make this episode stand out? Well, Owen having to take care of said bird is near the top of the list, but there are a number of other routine crises worth diving into, as well. For more, go ahead and check out the full 9-1-1: Lone Star season 3 episode 9 synopsis:

The members of the 126 spring into action when a surprise military homecoming erupts into chaos. Meanwhile, Owen is left responsible for taking care of a talkative pet, Paul faces a medical emergency and Tommy goes on her first date since Charles’ passing in the all-new “The Bird” episode of 9-1-1: LONE STAR airing Monday, March 7 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NLS-309) (TV-14 D, L, V)

In general, the idea is for this episode to be more of your standard episode of Lone Star, and not something that is out to 100% mimic what we just got with the emotional death of Gwyn/what Owen and TK go through in order to pay their respects.

Tommy’s first date may be the part of the episode that carries over through the rest of the season; it is, after all, going to be a part of her journey of self-discovery. It could take her a little while to properly realize what she wants out of her future, but we’re excited to see how this story plays out! After all, it’s more great material for Gina Torres.

