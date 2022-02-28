The Bachelor episode 8 spoilers: See Serene, Clayton’s hometown date!

In just a matter of hours The Bachelor episode 8 is poised to arrive. Are you psyched to check out Clayton’s hometown dates? We know that this is one of the most entertaining portions of a given season, especially now. For the first time in years, there are actual hometown dates again! Think about it — for Tayshia Adams, Matt James, Katie Thurston, and Michelle Young, all of the dates were done in a particular location.

Now, Clayton is getting a chance to visit Serene in the sneak peek below. Her hometown is Oklahoma City and in the sneak peek below, you can see the two embracing a little bit of danger on the outdoor portion of the date. This follows the tradition we’ve seen for well over a decade with this show, where you see a daytime portion before the lead meets the family and deals with all of that drama.

At this point, it’s clear that Serene is a definite contender. She’s gotten a good bit of time with him as of late, but there are still questions that could come up. Take, for example, whether or not these two are truly compatible when it comes to their lives outside the show. Geographically they aren’t too far apart, at least in that Clayton is from Missouri. If their families mesh, there could be something here!

The #1 thing that makes things so complicated right now in projecting forward is that based on most of the quotes we’ve seen so far this season, there is clear ending at this given moment in time. That makes things so much harder to project than they would otherwise be.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Bachelor right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Bachelor episode 8?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back around — there are more updates ahead and we don’t want you missing any of them. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Would your reaction be like Clayton's or Serene's? ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/7o5zdrC24c — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) February 26, 2022

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







