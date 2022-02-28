Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 5: Will Liliana leave Chicago?

As you get yourself set for Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 5, there’s absolutely a lot of stuff to wonder about! Take, for example, the prospect of Liliana in Chicago moving forward.

Is the character going to have to leave the Windy City? Based on where things stand at this given moment in time, that is very much a concern.

New Power Book IV: Force video! take a look below to get some thoughts on this past episode of the show! After you do just that, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube and keep coming back for other reviews you don’t want to miss.

Liliana was captured on this past episode and even though Tatiana and some of her “associates” are now dead, there is potential for even more chaos coming down the road. If more of the Serbian mob turns up, it could cause even more trouble for her. Yet, we don’t want to see her leave! She’s been such a fantastic part of the show the past few episodes, especially now that we’ve seen her with a number of different characters.

For Tommy, what the promo for this episode (watch here) reveals is that he’s still working to create his own drug empire, and he could have a possible ally/rival in Claudia. We know that she is moving forward with Dahlia, her own business that could revolutionize the whole game. She’s not okay settling with what Walter Flynn has been pushing all this time. She wants to get things to the next level and will do whatever possible in order to make that happen. Meanwhile, we know that Vic is looking to rebel against Walter, as well, and is currently forging his own path to make that happen.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Power Book IV: Force right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 5?

Do you think that Liliana could leave? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, come back around — there are some other updates ahead that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







