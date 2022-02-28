Euphoria season 3: Could Ashtray still be alive?

Following the events of the season 2 finale on HBO last night, is there any chance that Ashtray could be alive moving into Euphoria season 3?

From our vantage point, it feels like a near certainty that the character is dead. While we didn’t see him shot, we saw precisely what Sam Levinson wanted us to see — also, we heard the gun fired. In order to devastate Fez, this may have been something that needed to happen.

Yet, hope springs eternal, right? Speaking in a new interview with Esquire, the young actor behind the role in Javon Walton is still holding out hope:

“Man, I just hope he’s alive … Because I’m sure he didn’t just get shot one time by taking cover in the bathtub and getting shot through the wall … You know that Fez needs Ash, and Ash needs Fez. They both really rely on each other.”

The unfortunate news at this point is that we’re probably going to be waiting a long time to learn anything more on the character and his future on the show. While season 3 has already been ordered over at HBO, we know there’s a lengthy process here that involves getting the scripts together, making sure the cast is available, filming the episodes, and then scheduling accordingly. The current plan is to bring the show back in 2024, but at this point, we feel like we know a little bit better than to draw too many assumptions with this. The most important thing is that there are more emotional layers to peel off, and we’re pretty darn sure that Fez is going to have a significant part to play in whatever ends up happening from here.

