1883 season 2 spoilers: What is the actual plan after finale?

As we start to look forward towards an 1883 season 2, there is one pretty simple question to think about. What in the world is it going to look like?

Just think about it like this: The finale yesterday ended up wrapping up most of the story. Elsa Dutton died at what is going to be the site of the Dutton Ranch down the road. Meanwhile, Shea and Thomas made it to Oregon. Many loose ends were tied up, and it’s a little bit uncertain what the future is going to look like.

Here’s where things get a little bit interesting. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, show executive producer David Glasser makes it clear that originally, the “season 2” for this show was actually going to be the recently-announced 1932 prequel, which would have featured a whole new cast of characters:

I don’t want to give away too much, but [1932] was always intended to be the second season. Now the network is excited to bring you something really additional to 1883, which is super exciting. There was one way set with it — there was one version — and now there’s going to be two versions.

Everything is well-thought-out with Taylor. So when you see what’s coming, you’ll see it’s pretty exciting. I think 1883 was an incredible journey. We’re excited the way fans embraced it and I’m excited for people to see all the other great stuff that we’re doing around it now.

Odds are, it’s going to take a long time before we all know what the future holds when it comes to 1883, but we may not even be looking at something that looks/feels like a traditional second season. At this point, we have to be more or less prepared for anything, including other prequels if that’s decided upon.

