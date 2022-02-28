Squid Game season 2: Lee Jung-jae jokes about possible plot

If there is one thing we learned from the SAG Awards tonight, it is that the TV industry is totally in love with Squid Game — and it is hard to argue it. The Netflix Korean drama series is one of the most innovative stories we’ve seen in years, and it managed to score big wins for its Stunt Ensemble as well as actor Lee Jung-jae and also actress HoYeon Jung. Succession still won Drama Ensemble, but even in doing so Squid Game still made history.

It’s basically been confirmed at this point that a season 2 is coming, but what will that really look like? Lee’s Seong Gi-hun is one of the few main characters to survive the first season (at least of the participants), and we have to imagine that there will be a lot of new faces the second go-around to go along with those still controlling the game itself. Or … could some people be revived?

Speaking per Entertainment Tonight through a translator while at the awards-show tonight, Lee joked that “[his] idea is that maybe the masked men took all them and made sure they came back to life.” Of course, there’s almost a 0% chance that this is going to happen, but we have a good feeling that there will be some exceptional new faces cast.

More than likely, season 2 will feature Gi-hun finding his way back in to try and destroy the institution of the Game itself. While he was able to escape and earn substantial amounts of wealth, it’s clear that this does not fill the void within him. He knows that others will suffer through this sadistic practice, but where he goes from here is to be seen.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Squid Game season 2 down the road?

