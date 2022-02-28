Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, February 27?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? Of course, within this piece there are a few different things to get into. That includes where things stand at the moment with the series, and also both when it will start and also end.

Let’s start first with the fact: The show is going to air a little later than usual at 11:15 p.m. Eastern time. However, HBO also confirmed on Twitter that it will run ten minutes longer than usual. That 40-minute run time makes sense when you consider what will most likely be covered here.

As many longtime viewers know, Last Week Tonight does not share many of its talking points in advance; however, it feels like a foregone conclusion that Ukraine will be the focus for a good majority of it. While the situation was briefly referenced at the start of this past show, Oliver chose to focus more on a pre-planned segment. The situation has changed over the past several days, and this is when we think he’ll fully try to educate viewers on how we got to this point, what Russia is after, and what we can do to support people in desperate need at this point. There is a lot to get into here, and while we know that Oliver has spotlight Russia in particular in the past, this is different — this is a situation massive enough to disrupt the entire news cycle.

We always count on John Oliver to inform in a way that is clear and relatable for viewers — this is not an easy situation to make light on and yet, we know that for a lot of people, comedy can be healing. We’ll just have to see what transpires later tonight.

Tonight’s show starts at 11:15pm, and is 10 minutes longer than usual! But if you try really hard, you can still be in bed by midnight. That's a Last Week Tonight Promise™️! — Last Week Tonight (@LastWeekTonight) February 27, 2022

