American Idol 20: Noah Thompson sings ‘Giving You Up’ in first audition

Tonight, the American Idol 20 premiere arrived on ABC and with it being such a milestone season, we of course hoped for big talent. There are some successful singers still coming from this show, even if they aren’t all necessarily the ones who win in the end. This is still the best singing-show platform out there and we tend to think that the first performer of the season has an advantage. By and large, they are the one who is most memorable from the jump!

With that in mind, we introduce you to Noah Thompson. He’s a 19-year old country singer from Kentucky who works in construction for a living. Hanging sheetrock may pay the bills, but it’s not the sort of thing he wants to do for a living long-term.

His audition was the Kameron Marlowe song “Giving You Up,” and he brought a TON of soul to this from start to finish. One of the great things about country music is the ability to tell a story through your voice and the lyrics and Noah managed to do all of that! The irony here is that he wasn’t even the one who signed up to audition — his friend Arthur did it for him! He struggles with self-confidence and he needed that extra push.

Of course, Noah is going to Hollywood — we don’t think there was ever any real drama around that. The real test will come for him there in terms of how he can adapt and diversify his talent. You gotta do a lot of different things to win this show and it isn’t just about having the singing voice.

