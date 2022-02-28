This Is Us season 6 spoilers: Milo Ventimiglia on ‘satisfying’ end

How is This Is Us going to end? From the moment we first got a glimpse into those flash-forwards, we knew that the finale was going to be momentous. There are so many loose ends that need to be tied up, and also so many questions that need answers. The fate of several Pearsons remains up in the air and we’re sure everyone out there has a theory of who is still alive while Rebecca is on her deathbed.

No matter what you believe, cast member Milo Ventimiglia seems confident that the conclusion will satisfy you on some level.

New This Is Us video! If you haven’t watched our most-recent episode review for the show just yet, be sure to do that below! Once you do, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — in other words, the best way to watch discussions on every episode the rest of the way.

Speaking in a recent interview with Us Weekly, the man behind Jack Pearson stayed reasonably coy on the end of the story, but he did pass along the following:

“I think, if anything, there may be a bit of a bit of magic at the end — kinda like life can put something in front of you that maybe you weren’t expecting, but you still feel satisfied with it … It’s really fulfilling [and] deeply emotional, so I’m sure people will be crying, but it’s gonna feel pretty good in the end.”

This doesn’t sound like some sort of terrible ending where the writers try to be overly macabre or cruel. We’re sure that someone is going to die before the series concludes, but that’s largely commentary on life itself. That happens, but the main message of this series is the importance of family and loving each other in the time that you have. That could persevere no matter what.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to This Is Us right now

How do you think This Is Us season 6, and the story overall, is going to conclude?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are more updates on the way that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







