The Blacklist season 9 episode 11 photo: Reddington’s new mission

The Blacklist season 9 episode 11 is currently set to arrive on NBC in just five days, and of course, it should prove eventful.

For starters, Reddington is back around the Task Force again! Even though he more or less used Cooper and the team for the entirety of “Arcane Wireless,” James Spader’s character still knows that he is valued and needed at the FBI. They can all find a way to work together again, even if there are a few awkward moments here and there.

So what is going on with Reddington in “The Conglomerate”? Obviously, the photo above raises all sorts of questions about that very thing, mostly because he’s at the FBI with what looks like a jug of milk or something else. Weecha is of course at his side, and Reddington’s outfit in general looks more like the version of the character from the past.

One of the interesting threads to follow this season is seeing where the character was at the start of the season, completely bad and in a different place in his life, to where he is now. He’s almost back in full Concierge of Crime mode, even if the architecture of his criminal organization is different. There are still a lot of mysteries that need to be resolved, and we do think that “The Conglomerate” is going to get us closer to one: What happened the night of Liz’s death.

