Euphoria season 3 premiere date hopes for Zendaya, cast on HBO

Following the epic season 2 finale over on HBO tonight, do you want to learn more about a possible Euphoria season 3 premiere date? Of course, we’re here to share with you everything we know on the subject!

The most important place to begin here, of course, is with a reminder that a season 3 for the Zendaya drama is actually happening. This was greenlit a little bit earlier this year, on the strength of the show continue to break some of its past ratings records. While there are a number of things about the second season that have been polarizing, there’s no denying that there is still a lot of attention around the show. It tackles buzzworthy subjects head on in a way that is unflinching, raw, and different than just about any other “teen drama” that is out there.

Now that we’ve spelled all of that out, let’s now transition to the next all-important question: When season 3 could premiere. Based on all evidence we have at the moment, we’re going to be waiting for a good while. The earliest that you can expect the show back, more than likely, is early 2023, but it may be somewhat of a stretch to expect it back then for sure. It’s important to remember here that Zendaya is a hugely-successful actress who will be in demand for a number of other projects. Meanwhile, since Sam Levinson writes and directs every individual episode, it’s also going to take a good while for him to have all of these prepared.

Realistically, the earliest we are anticipating more Euphoria is around the middle of 2023, and of course we expect to learn around then if it is the final season or not. While it may sound ridiculous for a show like this to end so soon, the subject matter doesn’t lend itself to having an altogether long life on the air.

