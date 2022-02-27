Is Yellowstone season 5 new tonight on the Paramount Network, or are we at least getting a little bit closer to it airing?

There is no doubt that today is a big day for the overall Taylor Sheridan franchise, but not necessarily this show in particular. There is no new episode tonight, and there’s not going to be one until we get around to the fall, most likely.

Nonetheless, we do think that there are some interesting discussions to be had today, especially within the context of the 1883 finale. Think about it like this — we learned in the Paramount+ series today that the site of the Dutton Ranch is the same spot that (spoiler alert!) Elsa Dutton died. With that in mind, there’s almost a spiritual nature to the ranch, but also something that ties it to darkness and tragedy. The world in the present makes so much more sense with that in mind. There was an emotional reason for James and Margaret Dutton to get things going there.

We don’t suddenly think that we will see Yellowstone season 5 address Elsa’s death more or really any other character from this era — there’s no real need for the show to dive back a good 140 years in the past! However, we think some of the prevailing themes from the sequel will be present here, especially in terms of making hard decisions and recognizing that life won’t always turn out perfectly. The most significant family drama entering season 5 comes via Jamie, as Beth can blackmail him with what he decided to do to his biological father Garrett Randall. More than likely, we’re going to see the character opt to play him like a fiddle for quite some time moving forward, and we’ll have to wait and see precisely what that looks like.

